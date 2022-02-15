Voluntary Government training scheme to promote safer towing





The Government hopes a new voluntary trailer-training accreditation scheme will help promote safer towing.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced it is working with the driver-training and trailer industries to develop the scheme, which aims to “provide motorists with the skills, knowledge and competencies to tow safely”.

There has been widespread concern over road safety since the Government announced last year the trailer test was to be scrapped, and for the future of driver-training businesses, as well as animal welfare.

But the DVSA said this week the Government is “committed to road safety and encouraging drivers who tow for business or leisure to get professional training before towing or to refresh their towing skills”. The scheme, which is due to launch next month, will provide core training for all drivers, and specific modules for different types of towing.

The DVSA and Department for Transport have worked with the trailer-training industry to form the National Council for Accredited Trailer Training to “oversee the scheme and set good towing practice”.

DVSA chief driving examiner Mark Winn said: “We’re strongly encouraging drivers wishing to tow for business or leisure to seek professional training before they start towing or if they need to refresh their towing skills.

“The trailer-training accreditation scheme will help ensure they have the right skills, knowledge and competencies to tow a trailer or caravan safely.”

The DVSA is also working with trailer and training organisations that have expressed interest in being accrediting bodies. These will accredit trainers and run the scheme, and an announcement will be made on this in the near future.

The Government has advice on safe towing on its website.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.