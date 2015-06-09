These boots do exactly what they say on the tin - I cannot fault them

They’re billed as “robust and versatile… perfect for a range of activities from hacking and schooling to jumping and galloping”.

And they do exactly what it says on the tin. I used them intensively for three months for everything from schooling in a boggy, sandy arena to hacking in all conditions. They are incredibly light yet really tough and offer great protection from knocks and scrapes while not over-heating the legs.

My favourite thing about them is that when the little holes fill with mud or arena surface, you simply take the boots off, knock them together and all the surface/mud just falls out. For really wet mud I just let them dry, then knocked the mud out of the holes.

As they only have two straps I was worried that they might slip, but the Velcro is really robust and they never moved at all.

I used the medium size on my horse’s front legs and large on the hind, which fitted really well. The boots also dry very quickly, and maintain their shape and functionality.

These are brilliant boots that continue to perform and look good, even when given a real-life pounding.

It’s a shame they don’t come in more colours, but I’m definitely going to go out and buy another set of these in white for best.

If I were to be really picky, they are a little bulky on the legs, but given how light they are, the level of protection afforded, and how user-friendly, the design is more than adequate.

Verdict I cannot fault these boots - they are ideal for all uses