Equilibrium Tri-Zone Impact Sports Boots Score 9/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Performance: 10/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Breathable

Lightweight

Didn’t hold water

Didn’t move

Very secure velcro straps

Lots of colour options Cons No solid strike pad Manufacturer: Equilibrium Price as reviewed: £149.90 for full set

Equilibrium Tri-Zone Impact Sports Boots

On first impressions, I wasn’t overly keen on the honeycomb aesthetic of these boots and the owner of the horse I was using to test the boots mentioned she had previously had trouble fitting a pair of Equilibrium boots on the gelding. However, as soon as we put them on, we was pleasantly surprised with the fit, quality and how lightweight they were. They are similar to the Tri-Zone All Sports boots, but offer much more protection.

When out eventing, the straps were strong and durable, so I didn’t feel the need to tape them, which I often would do to ensure they don’t come undone. After completing the course, the boots hadn’t moved, slipped, rotated or rubbed my horses legs at all and they still felt nice and snug. They also didn’t hold any water, which I was really pleased about because I wouldn’t want a boot that holds extra weight. The vinyl strike pad felt like it would provide ample protection to the tendons, whilst being supple enough not to restrict her movement. This isn’t solid in the same way that other boots are, but it definitely felt protective.

The boots washed very well at 30° and dried looking as new. They store neatly in pairs. There is a small colour selection for these boots (black, white, red or blue), which worked for me as my colours are blue and black. The boots were £150 for a full set, which are the most expensive of all the boots I’ve tested, but I would say they are worth the money and lived up to their price point.

I used a medium front and back on a 16.3hh Irish Sport Horse – they were the perfect length to protect his tendons and the Velcro did up neatly around the leg.

Verdict

Overall I really liked the Tri-Zone Impact Sports boots. I couldn’t really find any faults with them and would highly recommend to anyone wanting a higher budget smart, protective boot for cross-country or other activities where the legs needs protecting.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equilibriumproducts.com, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Who tested these boots?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

