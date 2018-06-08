Welcome to our new group test of brushing boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Equilibrium’s official description

Tri-Zone Horse Brushing Boots are a great value, super-stylish boot, perfect to use every day for hacking, flatwork and schooling. They are made from high quality neoprene for a soft, comfortable fit with a durable PVC strike pad, plus double or triple hook and loop straps for a secure fit. Easy to wash and easy to wear.

Sam’s first impressions

These boots looked very simple on first appearance.

Overview of performance

These boots did exactly what they said on the tin. They fitted well, were very durable, didn’t slip, were lightweight and very versatile. We used them for hacking, schooling and for turn-out, which I found they were particularly good for.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I really liked that they were simple, quick and easy to take on and off, and could be used in many situations. They have a slightly smaller protection area compared to some of the other boots on test.