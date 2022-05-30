



Bucas Freedom Fly Sheet Score 8/10 Pros Soft, flexible material

Clever front fastening Cons No belly protection

Neck cover is on the shorter side Manufacturer: Bucas Price as reviewed: £74.00

Bucas Freedom Fly Rug

My first impression of this Bucas Freedom fly rug was that it appeared to be a good quality material, which draped nicely around my horse’s body. I tend to think of Bucas rugs as being top of the range, so while this rug had some of the quality elements I would expect from this brand, including Bucas’s clever double velcro fastening and T-bar clip at the front, there were other aspects that surprised me.

The rug fitted my Irish sport horse well in the body, but the neck is a little on the short side for him, leaving a significant gap between the rug and his fly mask when grazing. The neck cover only has two fastenings, but this is sufficient.

The cross surcingles are robust and work well to keep the rug in position, but the rug doesn’t offer any belly protection.

The Bucas Freedom fly rug came with removable rear leg straps, but the clip fastenings were plastic, rather than metal, which surprised me. That said they are solid and do feel up to the task. The leg straps themselves are webbing and not as flexible as others that I’ve tested, such as the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec waterproof fly rug, although they have not rubbed my horse.

The fit of the rug around my horse’s hind quarters is good, and the tail flap is of a good size.

It’s available in a good range of sizes – from a dinky 3ft6in to 7ft – and three colours (silver, blue or pink).

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a quality fly rug that is ideally suited to horses with a shorter neck that do not need belly protection.

Who tested this fly rug?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She has a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse who has put this rug to the test.

