‘You could pop your granny on him’: former hunt horse is crowned cob champion at Royal Windsor





An upstanding grey cob bought from a hunting picture landed the maxi cob class before heading the Martin Collins Enterprises 2024 Royal Windsor cob championship with rider Will Morton.

Monarch In The Mist, a pure-bred Irish Draught gelding, was ‘light on his feet’ for ride judge Joanne Shaw.

The seven-year-old, who is owned by Rosamund Lane, was bought unseen after being spotted in a picture out hunting.

“I saw his white knees and his pricked ears coming through a hedge and that was it,” said Rosamund, who purchased him two years ago. “I sent him straight to Will and he’s done all the work with him. He’s done a fabulous job and it’s amazing to win here.”

Rosamond is also hoping to watch the son of Fintan Himself contest ladies’ side-saddle classes with her daughter, Sophie Lane, later this season.

This was a first Windsor cob championship win for Essex-based Will, who came fresh from a win at BSPS Area 4B last weekend where the pair took the Irish Draught title.

“He’s a happy horse who loves his job,” said Will, who has previously won a part-bred championship at Windsor. “He’s consistent, comfy and super safe – you could pop your granny on him.”

Out of Marie’s Dancer, the champion was “the perfect stamp of a cob” for judges Michael Lyons Esq and Joanne Shaw.

“He gave me a beautiful ride as he was up in the bridle,” said Joanne. “From the moment he came into the ring he was forward and wasn’t heavy on the ground. He has a light step and in the championship his gallop just tipped it for him. He has a lovely front and movement to go with it.”

Reserve in the 2024 Royal Windsor cob championship was the lightweight cob winner Red Rock III, a 12-year-old skewbald gelding ridden by Janay Atherden. This duo were winning their class for the second year in a row; last term they hit headlines as they lifted both cob and coloured accolades.

Enjoy the best of Royal Windsor with Horse & Hound

