The council blocking off-road riding, a fraudster and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Council puts up barriers to deny access to woods

Horse owners who say woods next to their livery yard have been ridden in for about half a century are baffled by the council’s installing barriers to prevent their access. Clients of Oak Farm in Epping Green, Essex, prefer to use part of Harlow Woods to hack in rather than local roads, which they say are dangerous as drivers fail to slow down to pass horses, and often “shout abuse”. But in February this year, their access to the wood was blocked.

Harlow Council says it has “concerns about the unauthorised use of the woods”, which are part of a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) for which it is responsible, and that riding in the woods has been banned for many years. But Edmund Wilson, whose daughter rides at Oak Farm, told H&H his wife’s family has been hacking in the woods since the 1970s, a decade before the SSSI status was awarded.

2. The fraudster caught by pictures with horses

A woman who claimed thousands in disability benefits but was spotted walking a horse has been convicted, having tried to “take the taxpayer for a ride”. Michelle Hanney, from Greasbrough, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to fraudulent activity, at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. The 51-year-old was “caught stealing £33,711.24 in benefits”, the department for work and pensions (DWP) said, but was convicted on a lesser amount of £10,384.50.

MP Tom Pursglove, the minister responsible for tackling fraud, said: “The vast majority of disability benefit claims are correct, and we know the difference that these benefits can make to people.”

3. This dream equestrian home

This is the property that got horse owners thinking over the weekend… The Grove is situated in the Lincolnshire Wolds, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The property is south-west facing and has lovely views. There are 33 stables set within a large American-style barn with tack room and rest facilities for employees. To the rear of the stables is a large indoor arena with a sand-based surface. Next to the main stable block/barn is a brick built outbuilding acting as a double garage, open car port/hay store and workshop. The land covers approximately to 78.74 acres (31.86 hectares) of pasture and mature woodland.

