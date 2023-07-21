Benefits fraudster who claimed she could barely walk caught thanks to Facebook horse pictures





A woman who claimed thousands in disability benefits but was spotted in the saddle and walking a horse has been convicted, having tried to “take the taxpayer for a ride”.

Michelle Hanney, from Greasbrough, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to fraudulent activity, at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. The 51-year-old was “caught stealing £33,711.24 in benefits”, the department for work and pensions (DWP) said, but was convicted on a lesser amount of £10,384.50.

A DWP spokesman said Hanney, who claimed personal independence payment and universal credit, had said she could only walk between 20m and 50m, and had to use a wheelchair when she went outside.

“But DWP investigators spotted Facebook pictures showing her walking without any aids and riding a horse, with follow-up surveillance showing her walking the horse,” the spokesman said.

The fraudulent activity to which Hanney pleaded guilty concerned the time between 1 May 2021 to 30 August 2022. She was sentenced to a 12-month community order, and the DWP will “now take steps to recover the full ill-gotten gains”.

MP Tom Pursglove, the minister responsible for tackling fraud, said: “The vast majority of disability benefit claims are correct, and we know the difference that these benefits can make to people.

“However, there is a small minority of people out to cheat the system. This conviction is another example of our relentless focus on finding those taking the taxpayer for a ride and bringing them to justice.”

The DWP spokesman said the latest figures show a 10% drop in fraud and error over the past year, and that in 2022, the DWP launched a “robust plan to further tackle fraud and error”.

