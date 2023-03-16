‘Fit for purpose, justified and fair for riders’: woodland riding permits under review





Forestry England is asking equestrians for their views on riding permits as part of a review to ensure protocols are “fit for purpose”.

H&H reported last year that conversations were taking place between the British Horse Society (BHS) and Forestry England around riding permits (news, 10 February 2022). At the time BHS director of access Mark Weston told H&H that the society “opposed” permits in respect of publicly owned land where access for other users is free – and said there should not be any “discrimination” against equestrians.

Forestry England has now launched a review of riding permits, and as part of this is seeking equestrians’ views in a survey, which will be used to support the organisation’s decision-making.

“In some forests, where Forestry England needs an enhanced relationship with riders to help manage sensitive environments, they use a permit system to allow horse riding,” said a spokesman for the agency.

“We are reviewing these permit systems to ensure our protocols are fit for purpose, justified, and fair for riders. We are inviting riders, equestrian organisations and their members to share their views to feed into this review.”

Forestry England head of recreation and visitor experience Bridgette Hall said the agency “supports” equestrian access and recognises how important it is for riders to have safe off-road riding.

“Forests we manage have 1,670 miles of public bridleways and byways well used and enjoyed by many riders. On top of that, where we can, we also provide additional access on our forestry roads, on permissive bridleways and to link to other popular routes,” she said.

“We use permits in a limited way for equestrian access in woodlands with sensitive environments, busy or compact sites, or those prone to significant poaching to help manage access, rather than stop it altogether. We are delighted to have support from the BHS for our permit review, as they will help us gather as many views from riders as we can.”

Mark Weston said the BHS appreciates the value of the nation’s forest to riders and carriage drivers, and the work that Forestry England does to maintain access.

“However, on behalf of BHS members, all riders, and carriage drivers, we are committed to making sure equestrians have improved access and any permits are kept to the absolute minimum, and only when those permits are also being used to regulate use by walkers and cyclists,” he said.

“We encourage all riders to give their views to this important survey so that we can have maximum access to forests with limited permits.”

