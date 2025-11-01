First equestrian access strategy aims to improve options for horses and riders





The first equestrian access strategy approved in Wales can inspire others to work together for the benefit of horses and riders, it is hoped.

The cabinet of Carmarthenshire County Council has approved the strategy, which sets out its long-term plan to improve equestrian access across the county.

A spokesperson for the council said the document “reflects the council’s ambition to support the equestrian community, enhance rural connectivity and promote inclusive access to the countryside”.

He added: “The strategy provides a framework for delivery over the next 10 years, as Carmarthenshire aims to develop a more accessible, better connected network for equestrian use. It outlines a phased approach, beginning with the establishment of an equine user group and a volunteer equine maintenance workforce. These early actions will help shape priorities and strengthen the delivery of future improvements.”

The strategy was developed after consultation with equestrian businesses, clubs, individuals, and elected representatives, as well as the British Horse Society (BHS). The report sets out the public rights of way (PROW) situation in the county: some 166km of bridleways, and 83km of restricted byways and byways open to all traffic (BOATs) that riders and carriage drivers may use.

As well as establishing the user group and volunteer workforce, the council has committed to actions including assessing footpaths on suitability to be upgraded to bridleways, assessing council-owned land on potential for equestrian use and potentially working with other landowners to add to the PROW network.

“We want to enhance the equestrian access offer, under local authority control, in Carmarthenshire,” the strategy states. “We will strive to work across the whole local authority portfolio to seize opportunities to improve and, where possible, broaden equestrian access, working collaboratively with our partner organisations to realise our objectives.

“By delivering the actions contained in this strategy we want to maximise the potential health, wellbeing and economic benefits that equestrianism brings to our county. We intend to see the outcomes of this strategy delivered for our equestrian community, within current resources in this challenging economic climate for local government.”

County councillor and cabinet member for climate change, decarbonisation and sustainability Aled Vaughan Owen added: “This strategy sets out a clear direction for how we will work with the equestrian community to improve access in a realistic and sustainable way. It recognises the importance of horses in Carmarthenshire’s rural identity and the wider benefits equestrianism brings to our communities.”

BHS director of access Mark Weston congratulated the council on the BHS’s behalf for adopting the strategy.

“It’s great to see that the need for riders and carriage drivers to have safe places and routes is being so greatly recognised,” he told H&H.

“As a first of its kind in Wales, we’re proud to have played a key collaborative role in delivering this incredibly important piece of work for the local equestrian community. Currently, less than 10% of the county’s rights of way are open to equestrians – notably lower than neighbouring counties. For carriage drivers, who are only entitled to use restricted byways and BOATS, only 3.27% of the network can be lawfully accessed.

“This equestrian strategy intends to change these statistics – it’s a celebration of what’s being achieved locally and, critically, highlights the great work that can be achieved when the right people come together. We hope this will inspire more people to campaign for action within their local councils.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now