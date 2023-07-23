



The Grove is situated in the Lincolnshire Wolds, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The property is south-west facing and has some lovely views. Grantham (46 miles) and Lincoln (28 miles) offer regular train services to London, while the A1 provides good road access to the north and south of the UK. The market towns of Horncastle and Louth are both 7.5 miles away and the city of Lincoln is 20 miles to the west. Sandy beaches on the east coast are approximately 16 miles away, while Humberside Airport is 27 miles to the north, offering regular flights to the continent.

Local equestrian centres include Kenwick (15 minutes), Willow Banks Equestrian (35 minutes), Elms Farm, which is around an hour away, Arena UK (1hr 15mins) and Sheepgate Equestrian (45 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with the South Wold, Burton or Brocklesby.

If you require a vet, the experts at Hill & Phelan (nine miles) are 20 minutes from the front door.

The Grove is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £1.65m. Let’s take a look around…

There are 33 stables set within a large American-style barn with tack room and rest facilities for employees. The stables are constructed from concrete block work walling and have individual water drinkers.

To the rear of the stables is a large indoor arena with a sand-based surface. Adjoining the barn is an open-fronted lean-to suitable for storing fodder or bedding. Next to the main stable block/barn is a brick built outbuilding acting as a double garage, open car port/hay store and workshop.

The land covers approximately to 78.74 acres (31.86 hectares) of pasture and mature woodland. The land is divided by a mixture of hedging and post and rail fencing. The paddocks all have water points that are fed from the mains supply.

The house is entered through a pillared storm porch into the entrance hall. There is a large drawing room with sash windows and an open fireplace.

Off the hallway is a home office and beyond this is a dining room. The breakfast room/kitchen can be accessed through the back door or via the dinning room. The kitchen has a traditional quarry tiled floor and the room has fitted units and an oil-fired Aga. To the rear of the kitchen is a separate downstairs shower, cloakroom and boiler room.

On the first floor there is a gallery landing leading through to a master bedroom with views over the paddocks and beyond. The room has an en-suite bathroom including a bath, toilet and hand basin.

There are three further bedrooms, plus an en-suite and a family bathroom.

