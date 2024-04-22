Ponies ‘starving in agony’, a favourite eliminated from the World Cup final, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Rescued horses and ponies on road to recovery

Nine horses and ponies who were “slowly starving in pure agony” have begun their recovery. H&H previously reported on the prosecution relating to an equine therapy centre, from which three ponies were rescued and taken to the Mare and Foal Sanctuary and nine to the Horse Trust. A spokesperson for The Horse Trust said: “Sven, Olaf and seven other Shetlands and horses were owned by a small family business run as a community interest company, hosting pony parties and claiming to provide equine-assisted therapy sessions for vulnerable people. Intended to bring joy into people’s lives, no one could have expected that behind closed doors, these animals were living an awful nightmare.”

2. British favourite eliminated from World Cup final

The hot favourite for the dressage World Cup Final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Lottie Fry was eliminated from competition before her freestyle test when her ride, the stallion Everdale, was judged to have a trace of blood in his mouth. After winning the grand prix, Lottie was first into the ring from the final group of four for the freestyle. Hans-Christian Matthiesen, judge at C, stopped her before she entered the arena and the pair left immediately on a long rein.

FEI vet director Göran Åkerström said: “The mouth of Charlotte’s [Lottie’s] horse has been examined and it is a minor bleeding from the mucosa, the gum above the incisors. It is the kind of injury that will heal extremely fast, it was not much blood at all. There should not be any concerns over the horse or the oral cavity because of it. It was extremely unlucky.”

3. 12 service horses retiring

Twelve “extraordinary” service horses have made an emotional joint retirement. The Horse Trust’s Home of Rest has taken in nine horses from the Household Cavalry, two from the police and one from the Light Dragoons, all in one morning, in a “moment of heartfelt farewells as well as exciting new beginnings”.

