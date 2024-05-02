A double five-star winner’s new career, first Windsor champions crowned, plus more things the horse world is talking about





A superstar mare’s second career

Badminton and Burghley winner Vanir Kamira, 19, is enjoying a new venture with her owner Trevor Dickens’ 13-year-old granddaughter, Annabelle Wesley. The pair have been long listed for the children on horses squad at the dressage youth European Championships in Austria (16 to 21 July). “Annabelle has such a belief in Tilly,” said Trevor. “She’s adored her all her life. When Tilly was doing the five-stars we’d be there all week and Annabelle would spend most of it in the stable with her telling her what a good girl she’s got to be. They’ve always had a bond. She’s a special horse, and I don’t think we’ll ever see another one like her.”

First Windsor champions crowned

Royal Windsor Horse Show is underway and the first 2024 titles have been awarded. Stella Chetcuti’s Bastille provided his rider Kieran Price with his first ever Royal Windsor victory, securing the top spot in the working show horse class – one of the opening showing classes at this year’s show. Among the other winners crowned so far is Townend Schubert, one of the most successful Fell ponies of all time, who made a glorious debut in veteran classes by capturing the in-hand senior championship.

Badminton cross-country

Nicola Wilson shares her insight on the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course in an exclusive in this week’s H&H. Pick up a copy of the current issue (on sale today, 2 May) for Nicola’s thoughts and analysis of all 32 fences on this year’s track, designed by Eric Winter. Watch videos of Nicola walking three of the key combinations – including fan favourites, plus a new fence for 2024 – and hear her discuss her overall thoughts on the course in three videos on the H&H website.

