Is he invincible? Laser-like King Edward tightens grip on World Cup crown





It was another battle of the Swedes on day two at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final as Henrik von Eckermann and Peder Fredricson went head-to-head for the second night in a row. Tonight the showjumping World Cup Finals (18 April) featured a 1.60m jump-off class, and Henrik conjured two magical rounds out of the peerless King Edward to pip his compatriot on Catch Me Not S by more than 2sec on 43.38. This pair were in a class of their own, with America’s Jill Humphrey third on Chromatic BF, nearly 3sec adrift.

This means that Henrik sits out in front of the World Cup Finals standings with just one class to go, two faults ahead of Peder in second and four ahead of Julien Epaillard in third. But decent showings from the Brits over both days put them in the top 11. Ben Maher lies seventh, Jessica Mendoza 10th and Scott Brash 11th equal.

The partnership of Henrik and King Edward is extraordinary. After Peder’s fantastic clear to take an easy lead on 45.45sec, Henrik knew he had to push. Low in the saddle, he raced King Edward round like a laser beam, the chestnut’s intelligent ears flicking back and forth, listening to his rider’s instructions at a blistering gallop and answering every call. The crowd were wolf-whistling as they hurtled toward the final fence, but nothing ever looked like falling.

“I couldn’t be happier with the horse, he’s absolutely fantastic – and I actually thought I rode well for once!” said Henrik, who rides King Edward in a nose net and no browband due to him being “extremely sensitive” around his face. “I took my time early on in the course, played a bit safe, and then I was a little dead on the turn back to the [second-last] oxer. So when I landed I was deep and I thought I have to go, so it was a bit of a flyer but he locked on to it.”

Runner-up in bid to turn the tables

The astonishing Catch Me Not S emphasised Peder’s statement that he feels “better than ever” at the age of 18. A contrasting stylist to the more aggressive winner, he conjured the smoothest of rounds, never looking to be hurrying. Peder admitted he “wasn’t taking too many risks, although I was going quick”.

“There had been some really fast rounds but they’d had fences down, so I thought I’d rather do a fairly fast jump-off and be well placed than risk everything and have one or two down. I knew Henrik was behind me, he’d watch me and know what to do.

“I had to start quite slowly as the distances were not long and my horse has a pretty long stride,” added Peder, who elected not to ride the grey in the prize-giving. “He’s a very blood horse and he doesn’t need any more excitement in his life. And yes, I do intend to beat Henrik on Saturday!”

Jill Humphrey said before the jump-off that “tight turns and good gallops are Chromatic’s favourite part”, and the flashy black gelding didn’t let her down, jumping clear in 48.36sec. Jill, 41, last competed at the World Cup Finals in 2007. She rode a stunning, flowing round, with the horse jumping freely and with such ease.

“I feel very blessed to ride Chromatic – I’ve only had the ride a year,” said Jill, who is based in California – 8,000 miles away from Riyadh – and coaches all levels of rider back at home. “This is only his fourth 1.60m class, so he is very impressive to have this kind of performance so early in his career.

“It’s first time on a plane and he just took everything in his stride. I thought yesterday was big, but the jumps were just getting bigger and wider today and he handled it all.

“I haven’t been riding him long, and I don’t ride him all the time, but it was just an instant bond – and he’s had a great upbringing so he was ready to compete at this level,” added Jill, who is now joint fifth in the World Cup Final standings, with Wednesday’s third Hans-Dieter Dreher. Kent Farrington lies fourth, having finished ninth today.

Belgium fielded two in the jump-off, and it was Pieter Devos who laid down the first clear, but left room for manoeuvre with 49.28sec. His Tokyo team-mate Gregory Wathelet (Ace Of Hearts) set out aggressively, clocking 47.27sec but the beige parallel came down. They filled fourth and sixth spots, with Julien Epaillard the fastest four-faulter in fifth on the delightful Dubai Du Cedre, who has a unique kickback with her hindlegs that she spreads wide before flicking up.

How the first round played out at the showjumping World Cup Finals

The draw was in reverse order of the placings from Wednesday’s competition and the early riders in round one found it hard. Two of the first seven didn’t get round and poor Zain Shady Samir, 19, knocked down five fences round the latter part of the course with London Eye, who’d jumped so confidently the previous day. The stretcher came out for Egypt’s Abdelrahman Shousha who fell off when Quincy 230 paddled through the white parallel at fence seven, but he walked out of the arena. There were a handful of early four-faulters, most falling foul of the planks at the final double situated right next to the VIP suite, including Richard Howley (Equine America Consulent Du Prelet Z) and Martin Fuchs (Commissar Pezi).

We had to wait until the 11th rider for the first clear round, and it duly raised the roof, as home rider Ramzy Al Duhami steered Untouchable 32 round this taxing track. The crowd had already enjoyed watching another countryman Abdullah Alsharbatly and Fiumicino Van De Kallevei, make them proud. But he lowered the bogey planks three from the finish when the crowd were already cheering him home. Who knows whether that was a distraction, but they were silent until Ramzy landed safely after the last. He did clock one time-fault, which meant he missed out on the jump-off, though took eighth overall.

Eventual seventh Marcus Ehning and Coolio were sitting 19th after Wednesday’s class, but recorded a beautifully composed first round here. However, this didn’t precipitate a glut of clears. By the halfway stage of the 32 initial competitors, there were only two penalty-free rounds, Marcus and Pieter Dievos (Casual DV Z). With six left to jump, there were still only four, and these in-form riders only produced three more, including the first night’s winner Henrik von Eckermann and runner-up Peder Fredricson.

The Brits were a trifle unlucky not to make the jump-off, all jumping tidy rounds, but each being foiled by a rail. Hello Valentino looked strong for Scott Brash and just tipped the triple bar with a back toe. Jessica Mendoza, jumping in her first World Cup Finals aboard I-Cap CL Z, kept her composure after an early rail at the parallel over water trays at fence four to finish with just the four faults.

“It was a long six strides, and I landed over the wall steep so pulled for seven, and blame myself for it, but he was fantastic,” said Jessica, whose time was nonetheless good enough for 10th.

And Ben Maher, from sixth place on Wednesday, lowered the middle parallel in the treble on Dallas Vegas Batilly.

The third and final class of the showjumping World Cup Finals will take place on Saturday, 20 April, starting at 1.45pm.

