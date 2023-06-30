Oversized riders asked to dismount, a driver banned, and other things the horse world is talking about





Oversized riders asked to dismount at major show

Twelve people too big for the ponies they were riding were asked to dismount at the Royal Three Counties Show (16–18 June). In the interests of equine welfare, the show applied a rule stating that anyone riding on the showground had to be “suitably mounted”. A welfare officer, Amanda Stoddart-West of the Great Yorkshire Show, was brought in to ensure this was the case, and 12 people were asked to dismount. “There were some who weren’t too heavy but they were too tall – knees over the ponies’ shoulders which resulted in them sitting on their loins, affecting the overall balance,” said Mrs Stoddart-West. “It’s not just about weight. I told them there are people who want to stop horses being ridden, and you’re giving them ammunition.”

A man jailed for driving into woman with children on ponies

A man who drove his pick-up truck into a woman who asked him to slow down as he approached children on ponies has been jailed, and banned from driving for 10 years. Jack David Brown, 27, of Leyburn Road, Hunton, North Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, careless driving, and breaching a restraining order. On 15 January 2022 Brown was driving his pick-up along Leyburn Road. The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking at the rear of a group of children on ponies and tried to get Brown to slow down. As the vehicle got closer to the victim, who had stepped out slightly into the road to get Brown’s attention, he started to rev the vehicle’s engine. Owing to this the victim stepped back towards the side of the road. Brown then turned his vehicle towards the victim and hit her, causing the victim to fall on to her back, resulting in a broken vertebra. Brown left the scene without stopping.

The chance to live in Frankie Dettori’s house

Legendary Flat jockey Frankie Dettori’s stunning home Hare Park has come on to the property market to rent, as he prepares for a post-retirement “jet-setting life” with his wife Catherine. The property is located a short distance from the village of Six Mile Bottom in Suffolk, and features include stable blocks, a hay store, turnout pens, and an arena. The house was completed in 2018, with stunning countryside views, more than 10,000 sq.ft of flexible accommodation, and a marble staircase.

