‘I’m proud we’ve done this’: 12 oversized riders asked to dismount at major show





Twelve people too big for the ponies they were riding were asked to dismount at the Royal Three Counties Show (16–18 June) – and a weight limit is likely to be brought in next year.

For the first time, and in the interests of equine welfare, the show applied a rule stating that anyone riding on the showground had to be “suitably mounted”. A welfare officer was brought in to ensure this was the case, with the result that 12 people, including some repeat offenders, were asked to dismount.

Show secretary Betsy Branyan told H&H the rule came in after issues at last year’s event.

“We saw several larger riders, especially on show ponies, and we thought we needed to do something,” she said. “It was getting beyond acceptable.”

The welfare officer was Amanda Stoddart-West, livestock and entries co-ordinator of the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS), which brought in a 20% weight limit for all riders, seven years ago.

“We didn’t go as far as the GYS but after this year, I’m seriously considering it,” Ms Branyan said. “There were riders whose stirrups were by the ponies’ knees, one man was pushing 5ft 9in on a 12.2hh – there was no doubt it looked wrong.”

Ms Branyan said the vet was involved on one occasion; the rider’s height was not excessive but her weight was thought to be, and it was agreed that the “rider to horse weight ratio was incorrect”, but others were pulled up as although their weight was not excessive, they were too tall for their mounts.

“I feel proud that, as a show, we’ve done this,” she added.

Mrs Stoddart-West told H&H that, at the show, she was in constant contact with the stable team and some of the stewards, and between them they covered the lorry parks and warm-up areas.

“It meant we could see what was going on, and it saddened me,” she said. “I saw one mother telling her eight-year-old child to ride on the bottom rein and keep the bit moving, so basically saw the pony’s mouth. Eventually, she got the child off and she got on. I thought, ‘Nope, this is supposed to be a child’s pony and shouldn’t need this.’”

Mrs Stoddart-West said she was “horrified” by some responses to her interventions.

“There were some who weren’t too heavy but they were too tall – knees over the ponies’ shoulders which resulted in them sitting on their loins, affecting the overall balance,” she said. “It’s not just about weight. I told them there are people who want to stop horses being ridden, and you’re giving them ammunition.”

She added that some were asked to dismount more than once, to the point they saw her approaching and did so before she arrived.

“That’s what we’re dealing with,” she said. “People who think there’s a different rule for them. I think next year, they’ll be using scales.”

“I’m delighted the Three Counties team is being so proactive, and everyone is working together, which is great.”

“Lots of other exhibitors came up to say thank you,” she added. “For trying to make it a level playing field – and for looking out for the welfare of the animals. It gives me hope we’re going in the right direction.”

World Horse Welfare deputy chief executive Tony Tyler told H&H the Three Counties team should be “applauded for not tolerating mismatched horse and rider combinations which are an obvious affront to horse welfare”.

“There are horses and ponies for all shapes and sizes and it’s all about ensuring the right match,” he said. “When the match is not right, we hope more shows will take a stand for the welfare of the horses and ponies, and for the future of equestrian competition.”

