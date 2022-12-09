British Dressage brings in rider weight guidance for horse welfare





British Dressage (BD) has introduced guidelines on maximum rider weight for 2023 as part of its code of conduct for equine welfare.

It is recommended that, from January, the maximum load carried by any equid should not exceed 20% of its total body weight “based on a horse with a ‘good’ condition score”.

“British Dressage is committed to upholding the highest standards of welfare, health, and wellbeing for both horse and rider, and a central tenet of this is promoting a harmonious partnership,” the members’ handbook states.

“To achieve this, the rider should be the correct size for their horse and suitably mounted. The horse and rider partnership must be in balance, and the rider should not exert undue influence on or restrict the horse’s natural way of going. The rider should be proportionate to their horse, with the core stability, suppleness, and fitness necessary to achieve a harmonious way of going.”

It adds that when considering how much each equine should carry, its rider’s height and size should be taken into account, as well as the age, type, fitness, and body condition score of the horse, but the 20% is the general guide.

“It is the members’ responsibility to ensure that they respect these guidelines, in the interests of equine welfare,” the handbook states. “The purpose of this guidance is to ensure that a member’s way of riding is effective and sympathetic to their horse, and not a measure to prevent their participation.

“If any member feels that this may cause issues for their equine partnership, then it is recommended that they consult with their vet or coach for further expert advice. Additional training and education resources are also available on the BD website, including information on general health and fitness.”

BD chief executive Jasom Brautigam told H&H the guidance was introduced in response to questions and concerns raised by members and officials.

“In consultation with veterinary experts and World Horse Welfare, we wanted to provide some clarity around the acceptable ratio between horse and rider, but the focus is very much on equine welfare rather than rider weight,” he said.

“It is about size and proportionality, to ensure that a horse is suitably mounted to achieve a harmonious way of going.

“There are many different factors that should be taken into consideration: the core stability, suppleness, and fitness of the rider, as well as the age, type, fitness, and body condition score of the horse. Ultimately, the horse and rider partnership must be in balance, and the rider should not exert undue influence on or restrict the horse’s natural way of going. This is essentially what dressage is all about.”

Mr Brautigam stressed that the aim is to promote a way of riding that is effective and sympathetic, rather than a measure taken to prevent participation.

“We have a number of tools and resources available on our website relating to fitness, nutrition, mental health and physical wellbeing, and we are here to help and support our members achieve the best possible relationship with their equine partners,” he said.

He added that BD is providing further training for coaches and officials next year through its education programmes and continuing professional development strategy, covering various horse and rider welfare topics.

“These modules will be made available to all our stakeholder groups, with the aim of delivering consistently high standards of equine and human welfare in our sport,” he said.

