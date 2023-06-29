



Hare Park, the home of none other than top Flat jockey, Frankie Dettori, who is in his final year of race riding prior to his retirement, is available to rent. Frankie told The Sunday Times that a post-retirement “jet-setting life” was the reason behind his decision, along with his wife Catherine, to put their home onto the rental market.

This property is located a short distance from the village of Six Mile Bottom in Suffolk. The village is located six miles south of Newmarket, the home of British horseracing, and eight miles east of Cambridge. For the commuter, there is a local train service available from the neighbouring village of Dullingham, one stop to Cambridge. Whittlesford Parkway and Cambridge North stations offer immediate access to mainline services to London and the national rail network. Stansted Airport is 45 minutes away while Cambridge Airport is just over 10 minutes away.

Local equestrian facilities include the Peter O’Sullevan Arena in Newmarket (10 minutes), Suffolk Equestrian Centre (40 minutes), and Topthorn Arena (one hour).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Thurlow or Suffolk, and if you require a vet, the experts at both Newmarket Equine Hospital and Rossdales are nearby, three and seven miles away respectively.

Hare Park is available to rent with Jackson Stops with a price of £15,000pcm. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include a stable block with five 12×12 stables, a hay store, three wood chip turnout pens, seven paddocks enclosed by post and rail fencing, plus two further donkey stables with storage and an additional turnout area. There is also an arena.

Hare Park Stud House has a circular driveway providing parking for a large number of vehicles and access to the garaging, with a self-contained one bedroom annexe above, grounds, paddocks and house.

The private grounds, which cover five acres, have been well maintained and provide paddocks and lawns. A large terrace adjoins the house and leads to a heated swimming pool.

The house was completed in 2018 and has westerly views to Cambridge and the surrounding countryside.

With over 10,000 sq. ft of flexible accommodation, the house was configured and built for family living and entertaining. Designed in the form of a Georgian country manor house, the house has a reception hall with a marble staircase and solid oak floor. There is a double aspect sitting room and a family room with Bi-fold doors onto the terrace.

There is a triple aspect open plan kitchen/dining room with fitted base and eye level units, granite worktops with upstands, an island with built-in cupboards, Belfast sink, breakfast bar and two under counter fridges, integrated Miele appliances including five combi ovens, dishwasher, four-door Aga and walk-in pantry.

In addition, there is a cinema room, study, cloakroom and ancillary accommodation including a kitchen/diner, boot room, laundry room, shower room and stairs down to the games room.

Upstairs the principal bedroom has a walk-in dressing room with a further walk-through wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. There are six further bedrooms (five with walk-in wardrobes and en-suites).

