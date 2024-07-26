A family home complete with arena, stables, plenty of grazing and more





On the market for the first time in 41 years, Clover Ashes is a substantial family home with attractive gardens, four stables and 11 acres of flat pastureland.

Located on the outskirts of the village of Wisborough Green, in West Sussex, this rural property has easy access to the A272 and the motorway network in the south east. Gatwick, Heathrow and Southampton airports are nearby, while the mainline stations at Guildford, Woking, Godalming, Haslemere and Billingshurst provide fast services to London Waterloo and Victoria, which take just over an hour.

The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead (17 miles) hosts a wide variety of equestrian events throughout the year. Other equestrian centres in the area include Coombelands Equestrian (five miles), Brendon Stud (22 miles) and Sands Farm (10 miles).

The South of England Showground (24 miles) is just over 45 minutes from the front door.

Nearby bridleways provide access to riding routes on Malham and Drungwick Lane, offering enjoyable off-road hacking. Additionally, there are ample footpaths for dog walking.

This property is on the market with Churchill Country & Equestrian with a price of £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a four-box stable yard tucked away to the side of the property with a concrete path leading to a 40x20m sand and rubber arena, complete with post and rail fencing.

Four paddocks lie relatively flat with post and rail fencing and are well sheltered with mature trees and hedges to the perimeter. There is access from the rear paddocks to nearby bridleways.

Clover Ashes is approached by an electric gated entrance. The rear gardens offer multiple seating areas, patios, a pagoda, water fountain, and lawned areas.

Inside the property, there is a sunroom with views of the gardens and paddocks.

There is also a bespoke kitchen and utility room, with fitted cabinets and granite countertops. In addition, the property has a dining room and sitting room.

To the left of the main entrance, there is a study/bedroom, a games room, and a WC. This wing of the house is ideal for a potential annex, featuring a secondary staircase and an enclosed patio and garden area.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, two with en-suites, and one with a balcony. Additionally, there is a family bathroom and a separate WC.

