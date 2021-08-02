What time do Britain’s event riders jump for the Olympic medals today?





The Olympic eventing showjumping times for the conclusion of the team competition have been released.

The action for the final day of the eventing at the Tokyo Games starts at 5pm today local time (9am British time).

The individual riders jump first, in reverse order of merit.

The team riders follow. One rider goes from each team, in reverse order of merit according to the team standings after the Olympic eventing cross-country results. Then the next rider from each team takes to the arena, again starting with the nation placed lowest after cross-country. And then the final team riders jump, once again in reverse order of merit according to team standings after cross-country.

Only 14 teams are fielding riders this afternoon because Thailand’s competitors have all either been eliminated or withdrawn. Brazil and Poland only have two riders jumping, so they start from the second team rotation.

There are no exact times issued for the showjumping, so the times below are approximate, based on 2min 30sec per round.

What are the Olympic eventing showjumping times for the British riders in the team round?

When does the individual round start? When will we know the order for that?

The individual showjumping round, for the top 25 competitors only, starts at 8.45pm local time (12.45pm British time). The times will be released after the team round concludes, as competitors carry their scores from the team round over into the individual final and will start in reverse order of merit.

