6 things you need to know about today’s Olympic eventing cross-country: ‘phenomenal’ horses, a course not for the faint-hearted and more…





The Olympic eventing cross-country phase of the competition at the Tokyo Games is now complete. At the end of day three, here are six things you need to know about how today’s action unfolded…

Olympic eventing cross-country news and results

At the end of the influential cross-country day in Tokyo, the British team hold gold medal position, with Oliver Townend rising one place on the leader board to individual gold medal position with Ballaghmor Class.

Tom McEwen, also representing Great Britain, enjoyed a textbook round across country with the classy Toledo De Kerser.

Eight-time Olympian Andrew Hoy is in seventh, with the Australian team climbing to silver medal position

Britain’s Laura Collett posted a copybook ride with the incredibly talented London 52 (pictured). The pair have risen from fifth after the dressage phase to individual bronze

Horse & Hound’s horse of the day is Australia’s late call-up of Don Quidam, ridden by Kevin McNab.

The cross-country phase proved incredibly influential, with the optimum time being hard to achieve for many combinations.

