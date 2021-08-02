



The Olympic eventing showjumping phase of the competition at the Tokyo Games is complete, as is the whole eventing competition, and what an exciting finish it was. Here are even things you need to know about how today’s action unfolded…

Olympic eventing showjumping news and results

For the first time since 1972, the British team won gold, and by a very comfortable margin, too.

Tom McEwen, also representing Great Britain, jumped two fabulous clear showjumping rounds on the final day to pick up individual silver with Toledo De Kerser.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Julia Krajewski, who was riding Amande De B’Nevill, became the first woman in history to win individual Olympic eventing gold.

Andrew Hoy proved that, at 62, age is just a number when picking up individual bronze for Australia riding Vassily De Lassos.

Horse & Hound’s rider of the day is Japan’s Kazuma Tomoto, who trains with and is based at William Fox-Pitt’s yard in Dorset. Kazuma broke Japanese records to finish fourth individually.

Horse & Hound’s horse of the day is Julia’s individual gold medal-winning mare, Amande De B’Nevill.

The showjumping course proved to be incredibly influential, too.

