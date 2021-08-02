The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode eight





Welcome to episode eight of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the showjumping action in the Olympic eventing that decided the team and individual medals

In episode eight H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s Olympic eventing action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including both the team and individual showjumping rounds that decided the medals. Our reporters discuss some of the key rounds from both British riders and others who were in the medal shake up. They also share some important British news ahead to the pure showjumping competition getting underway tomorrow and details of a very special guest who will be joining us on our next weekly podcast. We hope you will enjoy it.

