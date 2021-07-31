The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode six

Welcome to episode six of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the second day of dressage action in the Olympic eventing competition and talk potential team tactics ahead of the exciting cross-country phase
In episode six H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s Olympic eventing action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including how the third and final British rider got on in the dressage phase, as well as which riders and teams are currently sitting in the podium places. Polly shares details of her favourite “Tales from Tokyo” stories of the day and Pippa looks ahead to the cross-country, including what’s involved with moving the horses to the Sea Forest venue, which is away from the main equestrian park. They also talk team tactics and the impact that having only three riders to a team is likely to have on this key phase of the competition. We hope you will enjoy it.
