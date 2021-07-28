The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode four





Welcome to episode four of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the final day dressage action that decided the individual medals. Pippa also shares who she met on Olympic cross-country course today, and the pair look ahead to the eventing competition, which gets underway with the first horse inspection on Thursday.

Episode four of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, is now live. We will be publishing a daily podcast for all H&H fans to listen to via our website or via your favourite podcast app after each day of equestrian action at the Olympics.

Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. You will also receive notifications when our regular weekly podcast becomes available each Friday morning.

In episode four H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including what it was like to be standing alongside the new Olympic champion at the moment she realised she had won the gold medal. Polly picks out her highlight of the dressage competition, while Pippa explains why she headed back to the cross-country course earlier in the day, and how the dressage phase of the Olympic eventing competition will be structured. We hope you will enjoy it.

