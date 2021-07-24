The Horse & Hound Podcast: daily Tokyo special – episode one





Welcome to episode one of The Horse & Hound Podcast: daily Tokyo special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan report back after the exciting first day of grand prix dressage action at the Games

Episode one of The Horse & Hound Podcast: daily Tokyo special, supported by Toggi, is now live. We will be publishing a daily podcast for all H&H fans to listen to via our website or via your favourite podcast app after each day of equestrian action at the Olympics.

Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. You will also receive notifications when our regular weekly podcast becomes available each Friday morning.

In episode one H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s action at the Tokyo Olympic Games and look ahead to what treats are in store during the second day of grand prix dressage action tomorrow. We hope you will enjoy it.

