Olympic dressage grand prix times released: find out when the Brits will ride





The Tokyo Olympic dressage times for the grand prix have been released. The grand prix takes place tomorrow (Saturday, 24 July) and on Sunday (25 July) and acts as the qualifier for both the team final (the special, on Tuesday 27 July) and the individual final (the freestyle, on Wednesday, 28 July).

The riders in the grand prix are split into six groups, with three groups riding each day. The groups are seeded according to world ranking so the best riders are spread through the groups.

Olympic dressage times: when do Britain’s riders go in the grand prix?

What time do the favourites ride in the grand prix?

You won’t want to miss these top competitors:

The Netherlands’ Edward Gal on Total US: 6.36pm local time on Saturday (10.36pm British time on Saturday)

Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour on Bohemian: 7.57pm local time on Saturday (11.57am British time on Saturday)

Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera: 9.42pm local time on Saturday (1.42pm British time on Saturday)

The USA’s Adrienne Lyle on Salvino: 6.21pm local time on Sunday (10.21pm British time on Sunday)

Germany’s Dorothee Schneider on Showtime FRH: 8.06pm local time on Sunday (12.06pm British time on Sunday)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on Bella Rose 2: 9.51pm local time on Sunday (1.51pm British time on Sunday)

What time does the Olympic grand prix start and finish?

The first competitor on Saturday goes at 5pm local time (9am British time) – Brazil’s Joao Victor Marcari Oliva will get things underway on Escorial

The last competitor on Saturday is at 9.42pm local time (1.42pm British time) – Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera rounds off the first day

The first competitor on Sunday goes at 5pm local time (9am British time) – Spain’s Severo Jurado Lopez kicks off day two on Fendi T

The last competitor on Sunday is at 9.51pm local time (1.52pm British time) – Germany’s Isabell Werth on Bella Rose 2 finishes the day

How many teams and individuals qualify from the grand prix to the next stages of competition?

The top eight teams based on scores in the grand prix will move forward to the special (team final) next Tuesday (27 July)

The grand prix is run in six seeded groups and the two best-scoring combinations from each group, plus the next best six pairs across all the groups, will qualify for the grand prix freestyle (individual final) next Wednesday (28 July).

Where can I see the full Olympic dressage times for the grand prix?

