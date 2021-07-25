The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode two





Welcome to episode two of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan report back after an exciting second day of grand prix dressage action at the Games and look ahead to the grand prix special team competition coming up on Tuesday

In episode two H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s action at the Tokyo Olympic Games and look ahead to what’s in store during Tuesday’s grand prix special, which will be used to decide the Olympic dressage team medals. We hope you will enjoy it.

