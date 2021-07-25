Tokyo Olympics dressage day two: thrilling highs, devastating lows – and good news for the Brits





The Tokyo Olympics grand prix dressage completed today and what an incredible day of sport it was, stuffed full of highs and lows. Here are the things you need to know...

Day two of the Tokyo Olympics dressage was British number one Charlotte Dujardin’s time to shine. And shine she certainly did, with a fabulous performance aboard her adorable Apache gelding Gio – aka Pumpkin. They scored 80.96% to secure their safe passage through to the grand prix freestyle, and also ensure Britain qualify for the team final, the grand prix special.

Germany’s Isabell Werth was also in action, closing out the day’s events and posting over 82% with Bella Rose 2, her 17-year-old Belissimo M mare. She will now go forward to compete for the individual title, and she also propelled Germany into the team final, where they will attempt to defend their title as Olympic team champions.

The 18 riders that will do battle to music in the grand prix freestyle on Wednesday, 28 July, were determined on day two of the Tokyo Olympics dressage – and all three Brits: Lottie Fry and Carl Hester, plus Charlotte, are among them. The 18 comprise the two top pairs in each of the six groups, or heats, plus the next best six riders based on their scores from across the whole grand prix.

The sole Irish dressage rider at the Tokyo Olympics took to the arena today, after a less than ideal build-up to the Games. Heike Holstein rode a lovely test on her home-bred mare Sambuca, and while her mark of 68.43% wasn’t enough to qualify for the freestyle, she will have most certainly done her country proud.

For all the thrills top level sport brings, there are also lows. One of those came in the form of the very sad elimination under blood rules for Britain-based Singaporean rider Caroline Chew and her lovely horse Tribiani, who had already made history just by getting to Tokyo as the first Singaporean rider to compete at the Games.

Well, there you have just a taster of this eventful second day of dressage in Tokyo. It’s gone 2am here in Japan, so your on-site H&H team are signing off. Stay tuned for more coverage, including the second instalment of our new daily Tokyo podcasts, which will be available for you to enjoy very shortly.

