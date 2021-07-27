The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode three





Welcome to episode three of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review a brilliant day of dressage action in the grand prix special, which kept us on the edge of our seats right up until the final rider as the team medals were decided. Pippa shares a few thoughts on the Olympic cross-country course, having had her first visit to the Sea Forest venue earlier today, and Polly looks ahead to tomorrow’s freestyle for the individual medals.

Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. You will also receive notifications when our regular weekly podcast becomes available each Friday morning.

In episode three H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including what it was like to see the first batch of equestrian medals being awarded. They also look ahead to what’s in store during Wednesday grand prix freestyle, which will be used to decide the Olympic individual dressage medals.

Pippa also shares some insight into the cross-country course that the eventers will be tackling at the weekend, and our reporters have an open and frank discussion about the ins and outs of Covid-19 testing at the Games. We hope you will enjoy it.

