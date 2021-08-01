The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode seven





Welcome to episode seven of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the cross country action in the Olympic eventing and look ahead to the nail-biting second horse inspection and final showjumping phases of the competition to decide the medals

In episode seven H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s Olympic eventing action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including three excellent rounds by the British riders to retain their lead in the team competition. Pippa shares some of her highlights, while Polly explains the important job she was doing during cross-country day. Pippa then explains how the all-important second horse inspection will differ slightly from usual, before talking about the two showjumping rounds that will decide team and individual medals. We hope you will enjoy it.

