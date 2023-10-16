European visitors are pathfinders at Maryland 5 Star as two horses withdrawn





Austin O’Connor will be the pathfinder, as the Mars Maryland 5 Star draw for this week’s competition (19-22 October) is released.

Austin was drawn second to go with his own and The Salty Syndicate’s Colorado Blue, but the original trailblazer, Boyd Martin’s ride Luke 140, has been withdrawn since the list was published. Austin and “Salty” were third at Badminton Horse Trials in May.

Piggy March will be the first British competitor on course. She pilots John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Bramham Horse Trials runner-up Brookfield Cavalier Cruise. The pair are number 108, so are eighth to start as the CCI5* competitors at Maryland are numbered from 101 upwards, with the horses in the supporting CCI3*-L taking numbers from one to 49.

Three British competitors make the trip to Maryland this year; William Fox-Pitt and Amanda Gould’s Grafennacht hold number 120 and Oliver Townend 124 as he takes the reins on Paul Ridgeon’s Cooley Rosalent.

British-based New Zealander Caroline Powell completes the set of riders who have flown in from Europe for the US autumn five-star, starting at number 116 on Chris Mann’s Greenacres Special Cavalier. A second Kiwi rider will also compete in Monica Spencer, who has recently relocated to the USA and who will ride her world team bronze medallist Artist.

The withdrawal of Luke 140 means every competitor in the Maryland 5 Star draw has just one ride. Boyd, the 2021 Maryland winner on On Cue, still competes with Contessa, the final horse at number 127. Other home-side favourites will include Phillip Dutton and Azure (number 105) and Jennie Brannigan (Twilightslastgleam).

Maryland’s 2022 winner Tim Price withdrew his intended ride Falco before the draw was done.

