Medal-winning horse withdrawn from major event as he undergoes surgery





World eventing double bronze medallist Falco has undergone surgery to remove a tumour.

Rider Tim Price described what had happened on a video explaining his withdrawal from the Mars Maryland 5 Star this week (19-22 October).

“Of course I’d love for him to be on a plane and winging his way over and for me to be joining him and have a good nudge at defending my title, but he actually had to undertake some colic surgery,” said Tim, who won Maryland 5 Star last year on Coup De Coeur Dudevin.

“It was a tumour, not actually colic in the end, a non-malignant tumour, that could have been in his tummy for a long time, or in his gut– I’m not a vet, just a little old horse rider.

“We’re looking at it as a really fortunate situation we were able to hook that out of there before it caused any real damage, but it does mean he needs some time to recover, so that’s him tucked away for this year. He’s doing just that, recovering, and we’re really happy with how he’s coming along so here’s to next year and everything going to plan.

“I wish all the competitors all the best for Maryland and the organisers as well, who’ve always been so great and accommodating for us to come over and make it such a fun event to attend. So good luck everyone, have a great show, be safe but go for it.”

Tim and Sue Benson’s Falco won Pau five-star in 2021, and went on to take individual bronze and lead the New Zealand team to bronze at the 2022 World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro. This year, they won Millstreet CCI4*-S in Ireland.

