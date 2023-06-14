Three held as first trot-up at Luhmühlen marks end of the road for one combination





Three horses were sent to the holding box and one combination’s 2023 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* campaign ended at the first trot-up this afternoon (14 June).

Germany’s Nicolai Aldinger withdrew Timmo, a 13-year-old gelding owned by Jutta and Michael Spethmann, from the holding box. The Timolino son has a string of top results at four-star and this would have been his five-star debut.

The ground jury of Nick Burton, Dr Katrin Eichinger-Kniely and Dr Joachim Dimmek sent two other horses to the holding box during the first Luhmühlen Horse Trials trot-up.

These were Tregilder, owned by the Hazeldines and Mitchell Fox Group, who is one of Oliver Townend’s three rides in the Germany five-star, and French rider Florian Ganneval’s own Blue Bird De Beaufour. Both were asked to trot their horses again, before being sent to the holding box. They then passed on re-inspection.

Timmo’s withdrawal means that 40 starters will go forward to the first phase.

Oliver will be the first into the CCI5* dressage arena at 1.45pm local time (12.45pm UK time) on Thursday (15 June), riding the nine-year-old mare Cooley Rosalent.

This year’s startlist features a 15-strong British contingent, with nine of these in action between the white boards on Thursday and six on Friday.

Thursday’s combinations include Laura Collett and Dacapo at 2pm local time (1pm UK time), Kitty King and Vendredi Biats at 2.37pm local time (1.37pm UK time), and Pippa Funnell with her 2019 Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street at 3.15pm local time (2.15pm UK time).

British world champion Yasmin Ingham features on Friday’s (15 June) startlist, aboard Rehy DJ. Last year’s Luhmühlen champions Felix Vogg and Colero will start their campaign to defend their title at 4pm local time (3pm UK time) on day two of dressage. They will be swiftly followed by Laura with her 2022 Badminton-winning ride London 52, then Oliver aboard Swallow Springs, before US rider Boyd Martin closes proceedings on his third ride (Luke 140).

View the PDF dressage startlists for Thursday and Friday

