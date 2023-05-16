Laura Collett, Pippa Funnell and Yasmin Ingham among spectacular British entries for Luhmühlen





The 2022 Badminton winners Laura Collett and London 52 headline a strong British contingent in this year’s Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials entries.

The entries boast multiple five-star winners and British riders account for almost half the 55-strong CCI5* field.

Olympic team gold medallists Laura and London 52, who also won Pau CCI5* in 2020, are one of 27 British combinations targeting the German five-star (13 to 16 June).

These include world champion Yasmin Ingham, Pippa Funnell, Tom Jackson, Emily King, David Doel, last year’s runner-up Kirsty Chabert, Harry Meade, Oliver Townend, Kitty King and Izzy Taylor.

The field features several combinations who have re-routed from Badminton, including both of Laura’s two rides. London 52 was withdrawn ahead of the competition after striking into himself and missing his Badminton prep runs. Dacapo was seventh after dressage but Laura opted not to run him across country.

Other British 2023 Badminton contenders who have re-routed include Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Loire, Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, Kylie Roddy and Carden Earl Grey, Emily King with Valmy Biats, Fiona Cashel on Creevagh Silver De Haar, and Selina Milnes on Iron.

Pippa Funnell brings her 2019 Burghley Horse Trials winning-ride MGH Grafton Street, plus Bicton five-star runner-up Billy Walk On, with whom walked home from the first water at Badminton this year.

Izzy Taylor is entered with Happy Days, with whom she incurred a technical elimination at fence 13 at Badminton, and Monkeying Around.

Oliver Townend has three horses on the Luhmühlen Horse Trials entries list: Tregilder, Cooley Rosalent and As Is.

Harry Meade is entered with two five-star first-timers, Red Kite and Cavalier Crystal. Imogen Murray also has two rides, partnering Roheryn Ruby in the mare’s step up to CCI5*, and will be the sole British representative in the CCI4*-S aboard MD Sandyhill Zorro.

Sarah Bullimore and her European individual bronze medal-winning ride Corouet, Matthew Heath on Askari, Tom Jackson with Farndon, Xanthe Goldsack on Hi Tech, Emilie Chandler with Gortfadda Diamond, Will Rawlin aboard The Partner, and Philip Brown riding Harry Robinson complete the Brits.

Leading the international challenge are last year’s winners, Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Colero, who will return to defend their title.

“I had the choice between Aachen and Luhmühlen. Many people said that the pressure to return to Luhmühlen will be too big and advised me against it, but I don’t agree,” said Felix.

“It’s such a great event, with perfect conditions and it really suits my horse. Of course, I would be very happy if everything went as well as it did last year – but whether I win or finish in the top five is not relevant in the end.

“If we manage to go home with a good result, I’m happy. Luhmühlen is my highlight this year and I’m really looking forward to it!”

New Zealand’s world numbers one and two Tim and Jonelle Price are entered with Happy Boy and LEB Lias Jewel respectively.

The six US CCI5* entries include Kentucky Three-Day Event winning rider Tamie Smith (Solaguayre California), Katherine Coleman (RLE Limbo Kaiser), Boyd Martin (Tsetserleg TSF and Fedarman B).

Ireland has two combinations among the CCI5* entries. These are Susie Berry (Monbeg By Design) and Declan Cullen with Seavaghan ASH. Cathal Daniels with the European bronze medallist Rioghan Rua are among the Irish combinations in the CCI4*-S.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials British CCI5* entries 2023:

Philip Brown and Harry Robinson, owned by Orbit Electrical Services Ltd

Sarah Bullimore and Corquet, who she co-owns with the Kew Jumping Syndicate and Brett Bullimore

Kirsty Chabert, riding her own and the Daisy Chain Syndicate’s Opposition Loire

Emilie Chandler with Gortfadda Diamond, owned by Maria Doel

Laura Collett with her own, Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett’s London 52, and Dacapo, owned by Diana Chappell, Gillian Morris-Adams, Alison and Michael Smedley, and Carolyn Taylor

David Doel riding Ferro Point, owned by Christine and Hannah Lees, and Molly Nunn

Pippa Funnell on Billy Walk On, owned by Barbara and Nicholas Walkingshaw, and MGH Grafton Street, owned by Jane and Jonathan Clarke

Xanthe Goldsack with her own Hi Tech

Matthew Heath riding Plum Rowland’s Askari

Yasmin Ingham aboard Rehy DJ, owned by the Sue Davies Fund

Tom Jackson with Farndon, owned by Anne and Iain Slater

Fiona Kashel riding Creevagh Silver De Haar, owned by Fiona Breach

Emily King on owner/breeder Philippe Brivois’ Valmy Biats

Kitty King on Vendredi Biats, owned by Diana Brown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre and Samantha Wilson

Harry Meade riding Charlotte Opperman’s Cavalier Crystal, and Red Kite, owned by Nigella Hall and Alexandra Robinson

Selina Milnes and Iron, owned by Angela and William Rucker

Imogen Murray with Roheryn Ruby, owned by Kim Pengelly and Fran Reeve (Imogen also rides MD Sandyhill Zorro for MS Team and Julie Skillin in the CCI4*-S)

Will Rawlin aboard The Partner, who he co-owns with Miranda and Andrew Rawlin

Kylie Roddy on Carden Earl Grey, owned by the Earl Grey Tea Party-Goers

Izzy Taylor with her own and Mark Sartori’s Monkeying Around, and Happy Days, owned by Alex Colquhoun, Lavinia Taylor and Caroline Wilson

Oliver Townend on Sir John Peace’s As Is, as well as Paul Ridgeon’s Cooley Rosalent, and the Hazeldines and Mitchell Fox Group’s Tregilder

