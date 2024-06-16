



Two horses were held during the Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI4*-S final trot-up this morning (16 June) – while two were withdrawn without presenting.

As reported earlier, Laura Collett withdrew London 52 owing to a minor injury sustained during yesterday’s cross-country phase. They had been in overnight second.

The other horse to be withdrawn ahead of the trot-up was Flanders, the ride of Sweden’s Aria Ramkali, who was in 34th after the cross-country.

This meant 52 horses were presented to the ground jury in the Luhmühlen CCI4*-S final trot-up, comprising Anne-Mette Binder for Denmark, and members Sandy Phillips of Great Britain, and Joachim Dimmek of Germany.

Italy’s Giovanni Ugolotti was asked to trot up 12-year-old mare Swirly Temptress a second time, before they were sent to the holding box. The pair are currently in 20th place.

Germany’s Antonia Baumgart and 14-year-old Lamango, who are 53rd, were also sent to the holding box. Both horses were accepted when represented, so all 52 horses go forward to this afternoon’s final showjumping phase.

Michael Jung and FischerChipmuk FRH currently hold the lead of the Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI4*-S on 26.1. Following Laura and London 52’s withdrawal, Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir lie in second on 29.3, and Tom McEwen and JL Dublin third on 29.6.

The CCI4*-S showjumping begins at 11.15am UK time (12.15pm local time). The Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* showjumping is currently under way, and H&H will be bringing you a full report on all the action later.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.