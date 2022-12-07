



Lottie Fry will now compete her world champion ride, Glamourdale, in the World Cup qualifier at the London International Horse Show (LIHS) next week.

Netherlands-based Lottie was originally entered for LIHS with Everdale, the stallion she won medals with at the Tokyo Olympics and European championships in 2021. However, she has decided instead to bring Glamourdale to compete at London’s ExCeL centre – and it will be the 11-year-old stallion’s first time competing on British soil.

“Glammy has been going so well at home and Everdale is also going to compete at the Mechelen World Cup qualifier very soon after London,” Lottie told H&H, explaining the reasoning behind the change.

“I think the British public would love to see Glamourdale. This will be his first time ever in Britain.”

Glamourdale (Lord Leatherdale x Negro) has not competed since winning team silver and double individual gold at the World Dressage Championships in Herning in August, instead focusing on a return to stud duties at Van Olst Horses. The pair scored 90.65% with their fabulous “Best of British” soundtrack, put together by Joost Peters.

This will be Lottie’s third appearance at the LIHS; she finished third behind Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester in 2019 riding Everdale, the last year the show was held at Olympia, before moving to the ExCeL. She also finished second behind Charlotte in 2021 on Dark Legend.

Lottie and Glamourdale will be the hot favourites to take the World Cup qualifier this year, but are not the only medallists from Herning who will be in action. Gareth Hughes is set to bring his world silver medallist Classic Briolinca, who also finished fifth in the freestyle at the World Championships.

Team bronze medallist Ingrid Klimke will be bringing the Fidertanz stallion Franziskus, with whom she won the World Cup qualifier in Stuttgart last month.

Keep up to date with all of the action from London International, including breaking news and behind the scenes insight from each day of the show, with no limit on how much you can read, from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Join now

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.