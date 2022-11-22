British world champion spearheads dressage line-up at London International Horse Show





The 2022 London International Horse Show dressage entries have been revealed, and Britain’s Lottie Fry will start as one of the favourites to win the World Cup qualifier (15-16 December), as part of a high quality line-up at ExCeL London.

Netherlands-based Lottie Fry, who won double individual gold and team silver for Britain at the World Dressage Championships in August aboard Glamourdale, has opted to bring her Tokyo Olympics and European championship medallist Everdale to London International.

She and Everdale last competed at this event, then held at Olympia, in 2019, where they finished third behind Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester. This year, Lottie and the Lord Leatherdale x Negro gelding will be strong challengers for the win; the pair are on stellar form, achieving an 84.34% freestyle win on their last international outing to Ermelo CDI3* in September.

“I am so excited to be returning to the London International Horse Show,” said Lottie. “I love competing in front of my home crowd, it is always so special, and the atmosphere is incredible. It will be the best way to end an amazing year.”

They won’t have it easy though, with two more of Lottie’s silver medal-winning teammates from this year’s world championships among the London Horse Show dressage entries. Gareth Hughes will bring forward his top mare Classic Briolinca, with whom he finished fifth individually in the freestyle at the worlds, on over 84%. The hugely experienced Richard Davison is also set to compete at ExCeL London, with his home-bred Lingh gelding Bubblingh.

Also entered for Britain are Andrew Gould with the exciting nine-year-old Negro stallion Indigro and Emile Faurie with the 11-year-old Bordeaux mare Bellevue.

The British riders will be pushed all the way by two top German combinations: Olympic eventer and World Dressage Championships team bronze medallist Ingrid Klimke will bring the Fidertanz stallion Franziskus, with whom she won the World Cup qualifier in Stuttgart earlier this month.

Helen Langehanenberg will also represent Germany riding Annabelle 110 – another combination well capable of scoring over 80%.

Other top international riders entered include the Netherlands’ Hans Peter Minderhoud riding his very successful championship team horse Glock’s Dream Boy, France’s Morgan Barbançon (Bolero) and Australia’s Simone Pearce (Fiderdance). Ireland will be represented by London Horse Show first-timers Abi Lyle and Giraldo.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.