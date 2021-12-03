Olympic champion Ben Maher headlines stellar London International Horse Show entries





Tokyo Olympic hero Ben Maher headlines the stellar London International Horse Show jumping entries.

The strength of the entries list, which boasts four of the current top 10 riders in the world, should prove a recipe for a vintage running of the show (16-21 December), in its new home at the ExCel.

The horse list is yet to be finalised, but Tokyo individual Olympic gold medal winner Ben is currently entered with three exciting mares. These are the superstar Ginger-Blue, who has two major international grand prix wins already this year, plus the talented Madam X and the up-and-coming Enjoy CK Z.

He will be joined by his Team GB Tokyo squadmates Scott Brash, Holly Smith and Harry Charles. Harry’s rides include his Olympic partner Romeo 88, while Holly has the multiple five-star winner Fruselli and rising star eight-year-old Billy Sarafina on her list.

John Whitaker, Guy Williams, Laura Renwick, Emily Moffitt and William Funnell, who is back competing and targeting his five-star return on home soil after breaking his leg in June, are among the household British names fans can hope to see in action at the ExCel.

Young hopefuls Jack Whitaker, Elliott Smith, Alfie Bradstock, Nathan Bull and Joseph Trunkfield, complete the British contingent and will all be seeking their first senior London title.

The entries for the 2021 show is a roll-call of showjumping legends, with Marcus Ehning, Steve Guerdat and Martin Fuchs among the international greats listed.

Denis Lynch, Shane Breen and Michael Duffy will fly the flag for Ireland. Other international stars to watch include the strong Belgium contingent of Niels Bruynseels, Gregory Wathelet and Pieter Devos, along with Kevin Staut and Mathieu Billot for France, Austria’s Max Kühner and Dutchman Harrie Smolders.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming some of the world’s best showjumpers to our new home at ExCeL London,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The facilities at the venue are second to none, setting the scene for an outstanding five days of competition and we can’t wait for it to get going.”

