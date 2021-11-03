



The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) LeMieux supreme Heritage Mountain and Moorland (M&M) ridden championship is to return to the London International Horse Show following the cancellation of the Liverpool International Horse Show.

The prestigious final, which was set to be held on New Year’s Day at Liverpool for the very first time, was left without a home after the show announced it was not to run owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The BSPS supreme M&M final will now return to the London International Horse Show, formerly known as Olympia, to be held at the ExCel, on Monday 20 December.

The format of the competition will remain similar and members will be able to buy discounted tickets.

The majority of the finalists qualified for the BSPS supreme M&M final at the BSPS Heritage championships last month, while some were awarded direct tickets for lifting championships at respective shows. There were also four combinations who had qualified for the 2020 final but had their qualifications moved to this year as the show did not run.

BSPS chairman Pat Pattinson said: “I am delighted and thankful that the organisers of the London International Horse Show have welcomed us back, especially at short notice, and we can’t wait to be part of this prestigious and fun show just before Christmas.”

“The London International Horse Show is an iconic show and one that the BSPS is proud to be a part of.”

Competitors will compete for the top 10 placings as well as the coveted best of breed awards.

The 2019 champion was Emma Burrow and her own Welsh section D gelding Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso, with the reserve spot going to Melanie and Gemma Stanford’s Highland stallion Benbreac Of Croila ridden by Matthew Cooper.

