‘The risk is just too high’: Liverpool International Horse Show cancelled





The organisers of the Voltaire Design Liverpool International Horse Show say they are “devastated” to have to cancel the 2021-22 event, but that it is the “only responsible thing to do”.

The event was due to run at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from New Year’s Eve to 3 January. But organisers have announced, with “huge regret”, that they have made the “very difficult decision” to cancel.

“With the ever-changing Covid-19 environment and with the recent announcements made by the Government and the Liverpool Health Protection Board, which oversees the city’s response to the pandemic, as event organisers the risk associated with responsibly staging an indoor event of this kind after Christmas, with respect to members of the public, and the knock-on implication of this risk to our loyal partners, suppliers, retailers, riders and their guests, is just too high at this time,” a statement released last night (25 October) read.

Show founder Nina Barbour said the team was “naturally devastated”.

“We can only hope that our loyal supporters understand our genuine reasons for being forced to cancel this year’s event,” she said.

“The reality of the situation is that we have to measure the risks of moving forward with an indoor event in early January, with the facts and concerns that we currently face whilst having to carefully negotiate the ongoing uncertainty relating to this pandemic.

“We feel that the only responsible thing to do is to make this decision now, and it goes without saying that we remain fully committed to supporting equestrian sport moving forwards and we will be throwing our energy into making all the exciting events that we have planned for 2022 truly the best experiences that we can for everyone involved.”

All Liverpool International Horse Show ticket buyers will be contacted, and all will be eligible for full refunds.

