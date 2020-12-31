Throwback: 14 wow-factor moments from Liverpool International Horse Show

In the week that is historically the week of the Liverpool International Horse Show, we take a trip down memory lane from the event. Here’s some highlights from 2017’s — from top class showjumping to wow-factor stunts

This year’s Liverpool International Horse Show (29-31 December 2017) may have ended in dreadful circumstances when a major fire forced an evacuation of the show on New Year’s Eve, but highlights from this year’s equestrian extravaganza shouldn’t be forgotten — from top class showjumping to wow-factor stunts. Roll on the 2018 show…