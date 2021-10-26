London International Horse Show plans full steam ahead, organisers confirm





Plans for the London International Horse Show 2021 are full steam ahead, organisers have confirmed, with a “truly excellent and safe show” the aim.

Organisers of the event formerly known as Olympia said they were sad to hear of the cancellation of the Liverpool International Horse Show, announced last night (25 October). But show director Simon Brooks-Ward said the event, which is due to run at its new venue the ExCel London for the first time this year, will go ahead as planned from 16-20 December.

Mr Brooks-Ward told H&H: “We were very sorry to hear that Liverpool International Horse Show has taken the decision to cancel.

“However, we want to confirm to the London International Horse Show’s visitors, competitors, owners, sponsors and trade stand customers that the show is 100% on track to go ahead. We have been working very closely with our new venue at ExCeL London to ensure that we deliver a truly excellent and safe show this year.”

Mr Brooks-Ward confirmed that the show will feature three legs of the FEI World Cup series in different disciplines, so visitors will see “the best in jumping, dressage and driving alongside all the additional great competition and entertainment”.

H&H reported in April that the show was to move from Olympia, its home for 49 years, owing to redevelopment work at the venue, but that the team promised to recreate and enhance all the traditional aspects of the show at its new home for the London International Horse Show 2021.

“Over 70% of the tickets are already sold and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to ExCeL London to celebrate Christmas in true equestrian style,” Mr Brooks-Ward said.

