



Two 11-year-old first-time five-star horses excelled in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage today for US riders, putting in the best tests of the day aside from Yasmin Ingham’s.

The final competitor, Will Coleman, scored 25 with Hyperion Stud’s Chin Tonic to move into fourth. A beautiful horse and a super mover, the Holsteiner by Chin Champ showed some quality work as well as moments of greenness and tension.

Liz Halliday-Sharp has claimed fifth with her equally promising young ride Miks Master C, owned by Ocala Horse Properties and Deborah Palmer, who received a mark of 26.9.

Liz said: “He’s an amazing horse and when you’re on a horse this world class you sort of you want it all to happen all at once, so I had dreams of going in and getting a very, very, very low score, which I thought he was extremely capable of – and he is capable of – but this is the biggest atmosphere he’s ever seen. He got a little bit keen, a little bit strong, and we just had to kind of work through the best that we could.

“But I have so much belief in him and he is capable of all the things so I’m still thrilled with him.”

Liz gave a shout out to Miks Master C’s breeder, Laurie Cameron, who also bred Sydney Solomon’s ride Early Review CBF, who followed her into the arena.

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage: British one-two

Yasmin Ingham and Tom McEwen hold first and second places at the close of the Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage.

Yasmin sits in first place on 22.1 with The Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai Du Loir, with Tom just behind on 22.6 riding Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin.

Tamie Smith is the best of the US riders in third, on Alexandra Ahearn and her parents Ellen Ahearn and Eric Markell’s Mai Baum.

The final British competitor today was David Doel, who scored 35.6 for 22nd at this stage with Gillian Jonas’s Galileo Nieuwmoed.

The five-star cross-country tomorrow starts at 1.20pm local time (6.20pm British time).

