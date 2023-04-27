



Tamie Smith has taken an early lead in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage, riding Mai Baum.

The US rider pulled off a beautiful, mistake-free test with the 17-year-old – who belongs to his previous rider Alexandra Ahearn and her parents Ellen Ahearn and Eric Markell – to score 24.2.

This pair are renowned for their prowess in this phase and the quality of their work and the cadence of Mai Baum’s paces was a definite step up on anything seen in the arena previously during this first day of dressage.

Sweden’s Christina Klingspor, the president of the ground jury, awarded the pair four nines – for the mid-test halt, the canter strike-off, the final halt and their harmony.

“I was absolutely thrilled with him,” said Tamie. “We practised a lot this winter, getting him stronger – it’s hard to believe at 17 a horse can keep getting stronger, but he did. He’s been unbelievable and I felt it was a great test.”

Tamie described Mai Baum, who was a world team silver medallist last year, as “the horse of a lifetime”.

“It’s probably the best test he’s ever put out and you couldn’t ask for anything better,” she said.

Fellow home side rider Liz Halliday-Sharp sits second on 29 with Ocala Horse Properties’ Deniro Z, but Liz suffered some disappointment when their test didn’t get off to a good start because Deniro Z spooked near the end of the first centreline.

“I was completely flabbergasted – I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening right now’,” said Liz. “I don’t think he’s done that in his whole career, but something about that camera today was terrifying. It shows they are individuals too.

“It definitely affected our marks. He came back together for me but a few bits could have been better today. But it means he’s feeling at his best again and we’ll take a few little wobbles to have Deniro feeling at his best.”

Germany’s Sandra Auffarth currently holds third in the Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage standings on 30.4 with Viamant Du Matz.

The first British rider, Kirsty Chabert, sits sixth on a score of 30.8 with Carole Somers, Kate Ward and Kirsty’s father John Johnston’s Classic VI. The pair scored particularly well in the early trotwork but the marks came down a little in the mid-test halt-walk section and the canter.

