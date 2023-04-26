Kentucky five-star dressage times released – find out when the British riders start





The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times for the next two days of action have been released.

The first competitor into the arena tomorrow (Thursday) will be the home side’s Buck Davidson on Erroll Gobey, who will come before the ground jury at 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time).

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times: British competitors

Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI: 3.20pm local time (8.20pm British time) on Thursday

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin: 3.53pm local time (8.53pm British time) on Thursday

Zara Tindall and Class Affair: 4.09pm local time (9.09pm British time) on Thursday

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir: 1.16pm local time (6.16pm British time) on Friday

David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed: 3.23pm local time (8.23pm British time) on Friday

Other key pairs

The following all compete for the US, except for Germany’s Sandra Auffarth.

Phillip Dutton and Z: 1.54pm local time (6.54pm British time) on Thursday

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z: 2.40pm local time (7.40pm British time) on Thursday

Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz: 3.04pm local time (8.04pm British time) on Thursday

Tamie Smith and Mai Baum: 3.12pm local time (8.12pm British time) on Thursday

Will Coleman and Off The Record: 4.33pm local time (9.33pm British time) on Thursday

Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF: 1.40pm local time (6.40pm British time) on Friday

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Miks Master C: 2.10pm local time (7.10pm British time) on Friday

Buck Davidson and Carlevo: 3.47pm local time (8.47pm British time) on Friday

Doug Payne and Quantum Leap: 3.39pm local time (8.39pm British time) on Friday

Will Coleman and Chin Tonic: 4.03pm local time (9.03pm British time) on Friday

Check out the full Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times.

