The 28 challenging five-star fences Zara Tindall and Yasmin Ingham are facing this weekend

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for this year’s event (27–30 April) is designed by Derek di Grazia and there are 28 numbered obstacles.
The track is 6520m long and the optimum time is 11 minutes 26 seconds.
Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence by fence
Fence 1: Red, White and Bluegrass
Fence 2: Cedar Lodge
The water spray is part of the ground preparations and will not be there when horses are on course.
Fence 3: Meadow Oxer
Side view of fence three with MIMclips on the front rail and frangible pins on the back rail
Fence 4abc: Mars Sustainability Bay
Fence 4a
Fence 4b direct route
Fence 4c
Fence 4b long route
Fence 5: Le Chameau Leap
Fence 6abcd: Park Question
Fence 6a direct route
Fence 6b direct route
Fence 6c direct route
Fence 6d direct route
Fence 6a long route
Fences 6b and 6c long route
Fence 6d long route
Fence 7: Fox’s Den
Fence 7 from the side
Fence 8abc: Equestrian Events Trifecta
Fence 8a
Side view of fence 8a
Fence 8b direct route
Fence 8c direct route
Fence 8b long route
Fence 8c long route
Fence 9: Ditch Brush
Side view of fence 9
Fence 10abcd: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge
Fence 10a
Fence 10bc direct route
Fence 10d direct route
Fence 10b long route
Fence 10cd long route
Fence 11: Mick’s Picnic Table
Fence 12abc: Pete’s Hollow
Fence 12a
View over fence 12a into the hollow
Fence 12b
Fence 12c
Fence 13: Blade and Bow Bourbon Table
Fence 14ab: Narrow Knolls
Fence 14a, showing the mounds on which these fences sit
Fence 14a
Fence 14b
Fence 15: Wofford Rails
Side view of fence 15, again with MIMclips and frangible pins
Fences 16abc, 17 and 18abc: Defender Head of the Lake
Fence 16a
Fence 16bc direct route
Fence 16b long route
Fence 16c long route
Fence 17
Fence 18a direct route
Fence 18bc direct route
Fence 18a long route
Fence 18b long route
Fence 18c long route
Fence 19: Creekside Oxer
Side view of fence 19
Fences 20ab and 21: Normandy Bank
Fence 20a
Fence 20b
Fence 21
Fence 22: Stairway Table
Side view of fence 22
Fence 23abc: Cosequin Cove
Fence 23a
View over fence 23a to the water and fences 23b and 23c
Fence 23b direct route
Fence 23c
Fence 23b long route
Fence 24: Ditch n’ Roll
Fence 25: Market Table
Side view of fence 25
Fence 26: Lincoln Lodge
Fence 27ab: Angled Trakehners
Fence 27a – riders can jump the left or right-hand fence
Fence 27b – again riders have a choice of which fence to take on
Fence 28: Lucky Horseshoe
Pictures by John Kyle
You might also be interested in:
How to watch the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2023
Find out what numbers Yasmin Ingham and Zara Tindall will wear at Kentucky – plus latest British withdrawals
Kentucky Three-Day Event winners: record-breakers, legends of the sport and a $900 horse
British world champions countdown to Kentucky with podium finish: ‘I’m expecting a big bold course’
*Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.