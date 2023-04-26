{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The 28 challenging five-star fences Zara Tindall and Yasmin Ingham are facing this weekend

Pippa Roome

    • The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for this year’s event (27–30 April) is designed by Derek di Grazia and there are 28 numbered obstacles.

    The track is 6520m long and the optimum time is 11 minutes 26 seconds.

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence by fence

    Fence 1: Red, White and Bluegrass

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 1

    Fence 2: Cedar Lodge

    The water spray is part of the ground preparations and will not be there when horses are on course.

    Fence 3: Meadow Oxer

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 3

    Side view of fence three with MIMclips on the front rail and frangible pins on the back rail

    Fence 4abc: Mars Sustainability Bay

    Fence 4a

    Fence 4b direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 4b

    Fence 4c

    Fence 4b long route

    Fence 5: Le Chameau Leap

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 5

    Fence 6abcd: Park Question

    Fence 6a direct route

    Fence 6b direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 6b

    Fence 6c direct route

    Fence 6d direct route

    Fence 6a long route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 6a long route

    Fences 6b and 6c long route

    Fence 6d long route

    Fence 7: Fox’s Den

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 7

    Fence 7 from the side

    Fence 8abc: Equestrian Events Trifecta

    Fence 8a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 8a

    Side view of fence 8a

    Fence 8b direct route

    Fence 8c direct route

    Fence 8b long route

    Fence 8c long route

    Fence 9: Ditch Brush

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 9

    Side view of fence 9

    Fence 10abcd: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge

    Fence 10a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 10a

    Fence 10bc direct route

    Fence 10d direct route

    Fence 10b long route

    Fence 10cd long route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 10cd long route

    Fence 11: Mick’s Picnic Table

    Fence 12abc: Pete’s Hollow

    Fence 12a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 12a

    View over fence 12a into the hollow

    Fence 12b

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 12b direct route

    Fence 12c

    Fence 13: Blade and Bow Bourbon Table

    Fence 14ab: Narrow Knolls

    Fence 14a, showing the mounds on which these fences sit

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 14a

    Fence 14a

    Fence 14b

    Fence 15: Wofford Rails

    Side view of fence 15, again with MIMclips and frangible pins

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 15

    Fences 16abc, 17 and 18abc: Defender Head of the Lake

    Fence 16a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 16a

    Fence 16bc direct route

    Fence 16b long route

    Fence 16c long route

    Fence 17

    Fence 18a direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 18a direct route

    Fence 18bc direct route

    Fence 18a long route

    Fence 18b long route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 18b long route

    Fence 18c long route

    Fence 19: Creekside Oxer

    Side view of fence 19

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2023: fence 19

    Fences 20ab and 21: Normandy Bank

    Fence 20a

    Fence 20b

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 20b

    Fence 21

    Fence 22: Stairway Table

    Side view of fence 22

    Fence 23abc: Cosequin Cove

    Fence 23a

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 23a

    View over fence 23a to the water and fences 23b and 23c

    Fence 23b direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 23b direct route

    Fence 23c

    Fence 23b long route

    Fence 24: Ditch n’ Roll

    Fence 25: Market Table

    Side view of fence 25

    Fence 26: Lincoln Lodge

    Fence 27ab: Angled Trakehners

    Fence 27a – riders can jump the left or right-hand fence

    Fence 27b – again riders have a choice of which fence to take on

    Fence 28: Lucky Horseshoe

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 28

    Pictures by John Kyle

