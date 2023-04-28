‘He was just incredible out there – I’m so proud’: British rider grabs Kentucky lead





Yasmin Ingham has taken the lead in the early stages of today’s Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage.

The British rider pulled off a polished, mistake-free test with Banzai Du Loir – owned by The Sue Davies Fund – to score 22.1.

“I feel amazing – he was just incredible out there,” said Yasmin. “He did everything I asked and really did focus in there so I’m so proud of him.”

The pair scored five nines and only had one score below seven, which was a 6.5. They sit 0.5 of a penalty ahead of the overnight leaders in the Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage rankings, fellow Brits Tom McEwen and JL Dublin.

Yasmin and Banzai finished second here last year before taking individual gold at the World Championships in September.

“Kentucky last year was an amazing set up for our success in Pratoni so the thought process was to come back and hopefully have a great ride again,” said Yasmin. “It’s an amazing event and I feel very grateful to be here – thank you to his owners. I just want to give it our best shot and hopefully we can stay as close to our dressage score as possible.”

Looking ahead to tackling Derek di Grazia’s cross-country track tomorrow, Yasmin commented: “The course looks incredible – he’s got some really interesting questions out there. He’s made really good use of undulations and ground, and the going is perfect.

“We had a bit of rain overnight and it feels amazing under foot. I’m so looking forward to getting out and hopefully we can come home without any penalties.”

