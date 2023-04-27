



Britain’s riders all hold top 10 positions after the first day of Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage.

Zara Tindall was the final British rider into the arena today and scored 32.6 with Class Affair, a chestnut by OBOS Quality 004 who is owned by Gleadhill House Stud. She holds 10th place at this stage.

The pair put in some good work, pulling eights from the judges for their first centreline, extended trot, mid-test halt, extended walk and final halt, plus an 8.5 from Peter Shaw at E for their extended canter.

But while the 14-year-old Class Affair is undoubtedly talented, Zara also openly admits he is not the easiest horse in his brain. Tension and mistakes meant that marks dropped down to fours and fives in the trot shoulder-in left, the canter strike off and the medium canter.

Kentucky debutante Kirsty Chabert sits seventh on a mark of 30.8 with last year’s Luhmühlen Horse Trials runner-up Classic VI, who belongs to Carole Somers, Kate Ward and Kirsty’s father John Johnston.

The elegant mare also raked in some eights and an 8.5 (from Peter Shaw for extended trot) and generally held her scores at a consistent level, with only a couple below six.

Meanwhile Tom McEwen and the former Nicola Wilson ride JL Dublin, owned by Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, hold the lead on a mark of 22.6.

“He was amazing and it’s all down to Nicola I get to enjoy him – I’m unbelievably lucky to take the reins on one of the most unbelievable horses,” said Tom, who was given the ride after Nicola suffered serious injuries in a fall last year. “It wouldn’t have ever come this quickly if it wasn’t for everything Nicola’s done and the bond they’ve had throughout his career.”

The Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage continues tomorrow when two more British riders will perform, Yasmin Ingham on Banzai Du Loir and David Doel on Galileo Nieuwmoed.

