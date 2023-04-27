



Tom McEwen has rocketed into top spot in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage with a superb test on JL Dublin.

JL Dublin showed super power and activity in all his work and made no serious errors throughout the performance. His floaty extended trot drew a whoop from the grandstand. The pair scored six nines, with all of the three judges giving them at least one nine.

JL Dublin, a 12-year-old by Diarado who belongs to Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, was ridden by Nicola Wilson until she was seriously injured in a fall at Badminton Horse Trials last year. The pair were European champions in 2021.

Today, Tom was quick to pay tribute to Nicola.

“He was amazing and it’s all down to Nicola I get to enjoy him – I’m unbelievably lucky to take the reins on one of the most unbelievable horses,” said Tom. “It wouldn’t have ever come this quickly if it wasn’t for everything Nicola’s done and the bond they’ve had throughout his career.”

Tom hinted there is even more to come from JL Dublin and described him as “the whole package”, adding: “To go in an atmosphere like that and pull out a test like that was brilliant, even though there’s still things to put more of a shine to. It’s a lovely picture to watch, he’s a beautiful horse and it’s very exciting.”

Tom and JL Dublin’s score of 22.6 gives them a 1.6-penalty lead over the home side’s Tamie Smith and Mai Baum, who sit second at the moment in the Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage results, with Liz Halliday-Sharp third on Deniro Z.

